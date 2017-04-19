Dubnyk, Wild beat Blues 2-0 to avoid elimination

Posted 11:40 pm, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:39PM, April 19, 2017

Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk blocks a shot by the St. Louis Blues in the first period at the Scottrade Center in St.Louis on November 26, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves, Charlie Coyle scored in the first period and the Minnesota Wild avoided elimination with a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

Dubnyk’s second playoff shutout came almost two years to the day of his first, also against the Blues on April 20, 2015. Martin Hanzal also scored for Minnesota in the second.

Blues goalie Jake Allen made 26 saves. He entered having stopping 114 of the Wild’s first 117 shots in the series.

St. Louis still leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 heading into Game 5 at Minnesota on Saturday.