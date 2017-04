Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Lady J is her name and delicious cheesecake is her game. Regina "Lady J" James is the owner of Lady J's Kitchen and she stopped by to let us sample some of her tasty treats.

With a delectable spin on each of her cheesecakes, and other desserts, Lady J invites you to come to her kitchen and try some for yourself!

For more information or to place your delivery order go to http://www.ladyjskitchen.net/ or call 314-437-2027