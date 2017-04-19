Former Cardinals Player, Rick Ankiel has book signing tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Tonight, Left Bank Books will have a special guest present for his book signing. At 7pm you can meet Rick Ankiel, former center fielder and pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be at the book store to sign when you purchase his new novel, entitled Phenomenal.

The book will shed light on topics including his time as a professional baseball player, and life with his wife and kids.

In addition to tonight's book signing, he will also be available at 7pm tomorrow at Barnes & Noble in Chesterfield and on Saturday, noon at Costco.