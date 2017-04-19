× Four men charged in armed robbery at Edwardsville apartment

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four Illinois men for an armed home invasion, the Edwardsville Police Department said Wednesday.

According to Major Jeffrey Mills, deputy police chief, the robbery occurred February 14 just before 8:10 p.m. at the Greenhill Apartments on Campus Edge Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and learned three men armed with handguns forced their way into the apartment and demanded money, Mills said. During the robbery, two victims received non-life threatening injuries. Those individuals were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Mills said investigators identified four persons of interest, who were eventually arrested on charges of armed robbery and home invasion: 20-year-old Thomas Gravlin, 19-year-old Dillon Woolfolk, 20-year-old William Butler, and 20-year-old Kovin Bell.

Gravlin and Woolfolk live together in Edwardsville, Butler lives in Chicago, and Bell is a resident of Richton Park.

While Gravlin did not appear to be involved in the actual robbery itself, he was involved in some capacity.