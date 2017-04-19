× Illinois governor’s mansion restoration funds near $15 million goal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The campaign to restore the governor’s mansion in Illinois is getting close to its $15 million goal less than two years after private fundraising began as an alternative to traditional appropriations for state construction.

Gov. Bruce Rauner says private donors have raised about $14 million for the Illinois Executive Mansion. He says he expects to reach another million “in the next couple of weeks.”

The State Journal-Register reports the goal is to complete restoration of the 162-year-old mansion in time for the August 2018 bicentennial of Illinois statehood.

The Illinois Executive Mansion Association launched the fundraising campaign in May 2015 after the historic home suffered significant interior and exterior deterioration due to years of neglect. Association officials say fundraising will continue after the $15 million goal is met.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register