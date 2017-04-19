Margie’s Money Saver: MKF Signature Cross Body Bags at Tanga
ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-A deal this morning on handbags for more than 80 percent. Right now at Tanga online, get select MKF Signature Cross Body Bags for just $28.99.
These Mia K. Farrow bags retail for more than $100. Add a coupon code at checkout and save an additional $5 thanks to Brad’s Deals, bringing it to just $24.
Plus they ship for free!
There are seven styles with each at least three colors a piece.
Coupon Code: BRADSDEALS
To shop visit: Tanga.com