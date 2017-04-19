MetroLink sued over lack of security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A fourteen-page lawsuit filed in civil court Wednesday claimed that multiple problems with MetroLink safety is to blame for the death of a man last year.

Jordan Taynor died in April of 2016 after he was found with head injuries at the Central West End MetroLink platform.

In a statement to the Post-Dispatch Taynor’s father said, there’s been enough killings and maiming’s on the MetroLink and now it is time to stop.

The lawsuit claims, among other things, that metro has too few security guards, and the lack of turnstiles and ticket takers creates unsafe platforms.

This lawsuit was filed after a string of recent crime on the MetroLink. Such as a man was fatally shot from a stray bullet during an attempted robbery and another a few weeks later during a fight.

Yet people who ride the MetroLink to events said they still feel pretty safe.

A spokesperson for the agency that oversees metro transit said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

When first responders began treatment for Taynor he denied he had been involved in a fight and said he suffered from seizures. The suit offers no evidence of an altercation, but instead references many media reports related to security incidents involving Metro.