Minnesota Stays Alive, Beats Blues 2-0. St. Louis Still Leads Series 3-1

Minnesota lived up to it’s nickname, The Wild put on a dominant performance and shut out the Blues 2-0 in Game Four of their playoff series at Scottrade Center on Wednesday night. The win keeps Minnesota alive in the series with the Blues holding a 3-1 lead in the opening round of the NHL playoffs. Charlie Coyle scored in the first period off Blues goalie Jake Allens bad clearing attempt. Martin Hanzal scored the insurance goal for the Wild in the second period.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped all 28 Blues shots to get the shutout.

Game Five of this series shifts back to Minnesota. It will be a 2:00 PM face off on Saturday afternoon, April 22nd. A Blues win would clinch the series and send St. Louis to the second round of the playoffs.