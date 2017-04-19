× Missouri auditor issues subpoena to revenue department

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri’s Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway has issued a subpoena to the state revenue department for information on tax refunds.

Galloway issued the subpoena Wednesday. She told reporters she’s waited six weeks for information on the number of overdue tax refunds and whether the department is meeting the 45-day deadline to issue refunds as required by state law. The Department of Revenue owes interest on refunds that are not paid by then.

Requests for comment from The Associated Press to the Department of Revenue were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Galloway criticized new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ administration for lack of transparency. Requests for comment to the governor’s spokesman also were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Galloway said the Department of Revenue has until April 28 to comply with the subpoena.