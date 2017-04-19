Part of boiler being removed from Faultless Healthcare Linen in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A large piece of metal debris will be removed from a Soulard business Wednesday, weeks after a deadly boiler blast. The explosion happened April 3rd at the Loy-Lange Box Company near Russell and South Broadway.

It sent part of the boiler system crashing into the roof of the nearby Faultless Healthcare Linen.

Workers will be at Faultless this morning using a big crane to remove a massive piece of the boiler that fell through the roof. Three people died at that location.

Another worked died at the box company.

