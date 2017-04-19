× Reports: Fox News to cut ties with Bill O’Reilly

Longtime Fox News political commentator Bill O’Reilly is expected to be released from the network amid long-standing sexual harassment claims.

According to New York magazine and BBC News, the Murdoch family, which owns and operates 21st Century Fox—the parent company of Fox News—will soon announce O’Reilly’s departure.

Fox News and O’Reilly recently paid out $13 million to five women who accused the cable news host of sexual harassment. Dozens of sponsors have abandoned ‘The O’Reilly Factor’ since the beginning of April, prompting discussion that O’Reilly’s 21-year tenure at Fox News was in jeopardy.

‘The O’Reilly Factor’ has long been the ratings leader in primetime cable news. It is unclear who would fill the time slot if O’Reilly is removed.

O’Reilly had been on vacation since April 11 and was expected to return to air April 24.