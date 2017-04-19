× Shawnee Mission superintendent announces resignation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) _ The superintendent of the state’s third largest school districts is retiring.

The Shawnee Mission School District announced Wednesday that Jim Hinson’s retirement takes effect June 30. The nearly 28,000-student district in suburban Kansas City says the 54-year-old Hinson wants to spend more time with his family and “pursue other lifelong goals.”

Hinson said in a statement that he is “proud of the district” and that he has had “terrific support.” Hinson was the superintendent of the Independence, Missouri, district before accepting the Shawnee Mission job in 2013.

The school board will discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent at a meeting Monday.