ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Update: The package was a box of dog biscuits.

Police were investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. It was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on the east side of the building.

There were no reports of evacuations in the area.

The courthouse, which has more than 1.3 million square feet of space, is located at 111 S 10th Street.