Trial underway of man accused in police officer’s 2010 death

CHICAGO (AP) _ A trial is underway of a man accused in the 2010 death an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Prosecutors say Bernard Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer David Blake.

During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors said the now 25-year-old Williams lured Blake to a quiet neighborhood on Chicago’s southwest side and killed him. Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Morley said it was part of a plan to steal Blake’s gun collection.

Williams’ attorneys noted that no physical evidence tied Williams to the killing. Assistant Public Defender Dylan Barrett told jurors investigators targeted Williams “because of the pressure they felt to solve this crime.”

Authorities say Blake, who was in a relationship with Williams’ sister, had previously shown Williams the gun collection he kept at his home.