$180K in trucks, equipment stolen from Munie Greencare in Caseyville

CASEYVILLE, IL (KTVI)-Police are investigating after three trucks were stolen from Munie Greencare Professionals in Caseyville. The vehicles, filled with lawn equipment, are worth nearly $180,000.

They were last seen traveling on southbound Interstate 55.

Munie has been a leader and innovator in the green industry since 1980. With 36 years in of proven quality, they've expanded their operations to 8 different states including Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

They are growing to become a nationally recognized brand for turf management and land maintenance services.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.