× 2 held after word of planned shooting at Chicago-area school

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) _ Police say two students were taken into custody for allegedly making plans for a shooting at their suburban Chicago middle school.

Police in Skokie say in a statement they responded Wednesday after being contacted by McCracken Middle School officials and being informed of a plan by the students “to commit a shooting … in the near future.” They’re expected to be charged as juveniles.

Details weren’t immediately released about the plan, but police say the threat “is no longer viable.”

Police say three other students were suspected of knowing about the plan. They were interviewed by police and released to their parents.

School officials are working with police on the investigation, which is ongoing.