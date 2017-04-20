“Inner Harmony” photo exhibit begins Fall 2017 at SLU

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – “Inner Harmony” photo exhibition is set to begin its latest exhibition in September at Saint Louis University.

The photo display attempts to capture the Buddhist perspective on reflection and well-being, not just yourself, but family too. “Inner Harmony” will be on display at the St. Louis University Museum of Art beginning this Fall, September 15 to December 30.

Photographer Dr. John Kolkin joins us for more on the latest photo exhibit coming to St. Louis, “Inner Harmony.”

For more information, visit www.kolkinphotography.com or www.slu.edu/sluma-home.