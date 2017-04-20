Join Fox 2’s John Pertzborn and experience the distracted driver simulator

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Did you know one out of every four car accidents in the United States are caused by texting and driving? If you text and drive, you are 6 times more likely to get in an accident than if you drink and drive. Now, you have the chance to feel what it is like to be a distracted driver in an accident with the distracted driver simulator.

This Saturday, April 22, join Fox 2’s John Pertzborn at the West County Center to experience the danger of being a distracted driver in the distracted driver simulator.

Sergeant Al Nothum from the Missouri Highway Patrol joins us for more on distracted driving and the distracted driver simulator.

For more information regarding distracted driving, visit www.distracteddriveraccidents.com or www.endd.org.

Distracted Driving Simulator

Join John Pertzborn and Fox 2/KPRL 11

West County Center

Saturday, April 22 from 11am to 2pm