Join make-up artist Alex Sanchez for Lancome demonstration sessions

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Professional make-up artist Alex Sanchez started to paint portraits when he was a child. Today, he paints faces using his make-up palette across the world in cities like New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. And, this weekend, St. Louis has the opportunity to meet with Sanchez and participate in make-up demonstrations and session at Mid-Rivers Mall.

Lancome national make-up artist Alex Sanchez join us for more on his upcoming make-up sessions.

For more information, call 636-970-2555 and ask for the Lancome desk.

Make-Up Sessions with Alex Sanchez

Thursday, April 20

10 am to 6pm

$50 reservation fee; funds applied to the purchase of Lancome products

Dillard’s at Mid-Rivers Mall; off of I-70