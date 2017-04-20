Lane shifts on WB 55/64 in East Saint Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL (KTVI)-Know before you go.

There's a new traffic pattern in place this morning for drivers coming into St. Louis from Illinois. IDOT shifted traffic on westbound Interstate 55/64 between Third Street and Tudor Avenue.

They were supposed to make the change Thursday but moved it up one day because of the rainy forecast. Traffic was shifted to the right two lanes on the interstate to connect the Martin Luther King Bridge to 55/64.

Lanes closures are expected throughout the summer.