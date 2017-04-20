Magic House seeking teens for summer volunteer program

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Summer is quickly approaching and children will be looking for ways to fill the long summer days. The Magic House has an opportunity for teens to fight summer boredom and volunteer at the local children’s museum and playhouse.

The Magic House is looking for volunteers between the ages of 13 and 18, can work 3-4 hour shifts per week with a minimum of 30 hours over the course of the summer.

Carrie Hutchcraft from The Magic House joins us for more information on an opportunity for teen to volunteer.

For more information or to submit an application, visit www.magichouse.org or www.stlmoms.com. If you have questions, contact the Magic House at volunteer@magichouse.org.