Man accused of autistic girl’s abduction loses bond request

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A judge has refused a southwestern Missouri man’s request for a lower bond on charges that he kidnapped an autistic 13-year-old girl last December.

KOLR-TV reports a Greene County judge on Wednesday let stand 59-year-old Harrold Brooks’ $500,000 bond. Brooks’ attorney also unsuccessfully asked a judge to bar media from the courtroom for the Springfield man’s hearing.

Brooks is charged with kidnapping and attempted enticement of a child.

Court documents allege that Brooks took the teenager to his house, where the girl says she watched a movie and ate. The girl later told police that Brooks removed her clothes, washed them and tried to kiss her.

Authorities allege that the next morning, Brooks left her at a bus stop.

Brooks’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.

