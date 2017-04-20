× Man found shot in head inside north city home

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head Wednesday morning on the city’s north side. His body was discovered at a home in the 4600 block of Cottage Avenue, in The Ville neighborhood.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

The victim is believed to be in his mid to late 20s. He was taken to the hospital in critical/unstable condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

DEVELOPING: Scene on 4600 Cottage in NStl. Homicide dets on scene after man found shot in head inside home. pic.twitter.com/olp15Vj0ni — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) April 20, 2017