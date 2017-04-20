× Missouri alters program for abuse victims after court order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – About 1,500 people are being asked to reapply for a Missouri program that shields the addresses of abuse victims after a St. Louis County judge ordered a woman to reveal her home address because of a flaw in the application process.

The Safe at Home program lets victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking keep their addresses confidential by routing mail through a post office box run by the secretary of state’s office.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill recently ordered one participant to reveal her actual address as part of a divorce case. The judge said the application failed to include a sworn statement about the abuse as required by Missouri law.

Participants have been sent new forms that include a sworn statement.