New cancer treatment technology allows for painless, non-invasive options

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer to develop in men and one in seven men will be diagnosed with this cancer in their lifetime. Medical experts, however, are developing new cutting edge technology to target cancers such as prostate cancer as well as non-cancerous conditions.

This new technology is called the Cyberknife. Cyberknife is a painless, non-invasive alternative to the surgical route to treat cancer. It targets both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors throughout the body and is known for being especially useful in the treatment of prostate cancer. By using high-dose beams of radiation, this course of treatment decreases the number of visits from the average 45 including radiation therapy to five outpatient visits.

While the Cyberknife proves to be effective in the treatment of prostate cancer, it can also treat tumors located in the brain, lungs, spine, kidney and pancreas and the liver.

Medical director of St. Louis Cyberknife John Bedwinek and patient Geoffrey Boshier join us for more on the latest cancer treating technology, the Cyberknife.

