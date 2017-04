Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - An exhibit at the Missouri History Museum underscores St. Louis' rich civil rights history and highlights significant U.S. Supreme Court cases that helped break racial barriers. The exhibit, called '#1 In Civil Rights: The African American Struggle in St. Louis' also features portraits of activists created by local artists, interactive displays and actors that bring history to life. The exhibition will be on display for a year. There is no cost for admission.