ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Summer is quickly approaching, which means beach vacations and spending a lot of time in the sun. It is important to have your beach bag and summer essentials ready to go. Some of these items could include a beach hat from Charming Charlie’s or a “lounge on by the pool” book from Barnes and Noble.

Marketing director at St. Clair Square Christine Poehling joins us for more on beach bag and summer essentials.

For more information, visit www.stclairsquare.com.