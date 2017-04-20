Police searching for serial credit card thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI) – A team of credit card thieves is at work in the St. Louis area. Police in Town and Country are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects, who use diversionary tactics to steal wallets.

Police released surveillance pictures from a Target store in Kirkwood where the group of thieves used stolen credit cards to make purchases.

The pictures were taken April 10 between 1:20 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. The suspects walked out separately.

In the last week to 10 days, at least four female senior citizens had their wallets stolen while shopping inside retail stores, including Whole Foods in Brentwood, Dierbergs in Manchester, and the Straub’s Supermarket in Town and Country. Detectives said the suspects have been targeting older women pushing shopping carts with their purse on top the cart.

Police said the thieves have been using the stolen cards within an hour of the thefts. They have made thousands of dollars in purchases. Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to call the Town and Country Police Department at 314-737-4600.