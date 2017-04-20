× Search on for new St. Louis city police chief

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The search is on for a new police chief for St. Louis city. Sam Dotson is out.

His retirement comes 24 hours after the swearing in of Mayor Lyda Krewson. Dotson met with city leaders Wednesday morning and both sides agreed he should retire.

“The chief and I had a chance to talk about the future of the department, and he made the decision to retire,” Krewson.

Dotson will take on the role of a public safety consultant for the city over the next year. There’s no word on his salary for that post. He made $129,000 a year as police chief.

Deputy Chief Lawrence O’Toole will act as the interim police chief until a permanent chief can be named. O’Toole is a 33-year veteran of the police force and has served in every rank of the department. He was promoted to assistant chief in July 2015.

The police department employs more than 1,300 officers and 500 civilians.

Dotson issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

“This morning I met with our City’s new Mayor to discuss the future of our City and the Police Department.

“The conversation was good and during that conversation I offered to retire and remain involved as a consultant with the City of St. Louis to accomplish two things. First, to support our City and second to allow the new Mayor to begin to establish her own team.

“I am optimistic and hopeful about the future of our City and our Police Department.

“As I transition to my new role, I have the utmost respect for all of those who wear the badge and the uniform. It was my honor and pleasure to have led the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for over four years and to have worn the uniform for 22 years.”

Dotson, 47, joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in October 1993. He was named police chief in December 2012.

The former police chief briefly announced a mayoral run in October 2016 but withdrew from the race about a month later.

Dotson earned his bachelor’s degree in management from Websters University. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne University.