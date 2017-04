Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-Are you on the job hunt? There is a summer job fair at West County Center. Retailers are looking to fill full-time and part-time postings now and for the summer. Bring your resume and be prepared for store managers to do on-the-spot interviews.

The job fair will be on Level One near Macy's from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For additional information visit: shopwestcountycenter.com