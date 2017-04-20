× ‘Sustainable’ art, body image app part of university exhibit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ There’s a little bit of everything up-to-date in an exhibit at the University of Illinois .

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports the master’s students in the School of Art + Design are on display through Saturday at the Krannert Art Museum .

The exhibit includes “sustainable” art from a former electrical engineer who moved into design. Rachel Flood Heaton says a designer can have a significant impact on improving everyday experiences. She is designing art that “will endure.”’

Qing He says graphic design is a way to communicate. She designed a mobile app that teaches young girls positive body images.

Karen J. Spiering uses materials from the locations where she was working. She uses local pigments to mix her paints and is influenced by a local river, cemetery and prairies.

