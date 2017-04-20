Two Laclede Gas workers and gunman killed in west St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Police say that three men are dead after a shooting in west St. Louis at around 11:15am. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Minerva in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Investigators are calling the shooting a murder suicide.

Police say the suspect walked up to one of the workers at a job site and shot and killed him. The other worker came out of the backhoe to see what was happening. The suspect then shot and killed that worker. He then turned the gun on himself.

One of the workers was in his 20's and the other was in his 50's. Police say the suspect was a man in his 30's or 40's. He was known to people in the neighborhood.

FOX 2 asked St. Louis police if this was a hate crime. Police say the only racial aspect to the shooting is that the suspect was black and the two Laclede Gas workers were white.

One of the shooting victims was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man died as a result of his injuries.

A woman who lives on the block says the workers were digging to connect a meter to a nearby home.

Viewers tell FOX 2 that Laclede Gas has pulled all crews from other area job sites. The company has not provided a statement on the shooting at this time.

The motive behind the shooting is not known at this time. Police will be providing an update soon. A FOX 2 crew is headed to the scene. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.