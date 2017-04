Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-When you have a dream, why wait around for someone to discover your talent. Do it yourself!

That's what Missouri native Steve Copling does with his Sage Alexander novels. Steve hired a publisher and his sister's company, Inner Sight Pictures, is releasing his books with movie-style book trailers.

Steve joins us along with his Publicist and sister, Carolyn Johnston, to tell us all about the excitement!