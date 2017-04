× Blues vs Wild Game Five Playoff Preview

The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild resume their opening round NHL Playoff series on Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, MN. The Blues hold a three games to one lead and need just one more victory to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

On Friday, the Blues practiced at their training facility in Hazelwood, MO before flying to Minnesota. Injured top center Paul Stastny was a full participant at practice, playing on the team's top line and power play. That would indicate that Stastny could play in Game Five. But Blues head coach Mike Yeo wouldn't tip his hand at his lineup.

The Blues are anxious to play Game Five, they have won eight of their nine games on the road.