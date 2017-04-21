Cardinals kick off ‘Green Week’ with collection drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Go green with the St. Louis Cardinals!

In honor of Earth Day, April 22, the team is kicking off "Green Week" with a collection drive and they're rewarding fans who donate.

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is live in downtown St. Louis with more on today's event.

The Cardinals and Mers-Goodwill are kicking off the eighth annual "Green Week" for an electronics recycling drive.

Fans can drop off computers and other electronics, expect TV's, free of charge, at parking lot C at Busch Stadium, on the corner of 8th Cerre Street.

Mers-Goodwill is also accepting donations of clothing, furniture and household goods. Donations are tax-deductible and anyone who donates will receive a voucher for half-priced Cardinals tickets.

The team will continue to promote recycling and energy efficiency next week. The stadium concessions will be recognized for reducing food waste and Metro will recognize the team for promoting public transportation and reducing pollution.

All season long, volunteers promote recycling by collecting plastic and aluminum from fans between innings.

Today's donation drive runs from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Fred Bird will be making an appearance around 3 p.m.