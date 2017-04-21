Centene to break ground on $770 million expansion project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI)- Centene will break ground today on a $770 million expansion project. The international healthcare enterprise in headquartered in Clayton.

The new Centene Centre will provide new office space, ground level shopping and restaurants. There will also be a civic center, auditorium and parking.

It will be located on the corner of Hanley Road and Carondelet, creating a pedestrian friendly district with public green spaces.

Centene says it will bring 2,000 jobs to Clayton. The groundbreaking is set for 11:30 a.m.