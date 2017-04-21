David Freese reveals battle with depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-You would think the 2011 World Series win for St. Louis native David Freese would be one of the highlights and happiest times of his career and perhaps his life. But the MVP reveals in a new article in USA Today that it wasn't. It was due to his battle with depression and anxiety.

It's quite an open and revealing look into the now Pirates 3rd baseman.

Dr. Rachel Glik talks about high profile people and their struggles with depression and anxiety.

To learn more visit: David Freese, World Series hero, finds greater triumph in depression battle