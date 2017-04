Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Fast & The Furriest 5K Run is this weekend in Maryland Heights. The event will take place on Sunday, April 23 at Hollywood Casino located at 777 Casino Center Drive.

Kim Brown, Vice President and Director of Operations for the APA of Missouri tell us more!

Fast & The Furriest 5K Run/ 1 Mile Walk

Sunday, April 23

Hollywood Casino

777 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

To learn more visit: apamo.orgĀ