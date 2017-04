Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Are you hungry? Do you like to help others? Then 'A Tasteful Affair' is the event for you. It's scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 23.

Marcia Whelan, with Food Outreach and Dave Bailey, owner of Bailey's Restaurants, joined us with more.

Food Outreach 29th Annual 'A Tasteful Affair'

Sunday, April 23

2:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Four Seasons Hotel

999 N. 2nd St.

Downtown St. Louis

To learn more visit: foodoutreach.org