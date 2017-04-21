× Illinois police warn teens going to prom about safe driving

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois State Police want high school students driving to their proms to be careful.

The agency is warning them state troopers will be out in force looking for speeding, distracted and drunken drivers and anyone not wearing their seat belt.

State police officials say they will conduct high-visibility patrols with “aggressive enforcement” of the “fatal four” violations: driving under the influence, speeding, failure to wear a safety belt, and distracted driving.

Michael Kraft is interim commander of District 2. He says prom-time and graduation should be times of celebration for students. But he says troopers are asking young drivers to be “responsible and make good choices.”

Car crashes kill more teens during the weekends of prom and graduation than any other time of year.