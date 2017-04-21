Learning more about suspected Laclede Gas shooter Clinton Willis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Investigators are trying to determine what led a gunman to open fire on two utility workers in a north St. Louis neighborhood, killing both of them before fatally shooting himself.

The shooter, identified as 51-year-old Clinton Willis, has an extensive criminal past.

According to court documents, Willis served 14-years in prison for drug trafficking assault and armed criminal action back in the 1990s.

Fox 2 News staffers found Willis’ Facebook and it mostly contained religious and other miscellaneous posts about his family. Previous reports said Willis didn’t appear to have any mental health or drug issues, so the real motive remains a mystery. Police do not believe the shooting was racially motivated.

There were rumors circulating earlier Friday that Willis was upset about having his electricity disconnected, but Ameren Missouri has confirmed that was not true.

Ameren Missouri released the following statement:

"In general, Ameren Missouri does not comment on customer information due to confidentiality policies. Due to the fact that a criminal investigation has been launched into yesterday’s tragic Laclede Gas employee shooting, we can tell you that an account under the name of Clinton E. Willis was not under the threat of disconnection. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims' family members and co-workers at Laclede Gas during this difficult time."

Police found a gun next to Willis after he killed himself at the scene.

Laclede Gas, with the help of United Way, has set up a fund to help the families of the two victims – 27-year-old Alex Boschert and 52-year-old William Froelich. You’ll find it at www.stl.unitedway.org/lacledegas.