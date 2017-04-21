× Man charged in The Ville apartment shooting

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 43-year-old man for a shooting in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

According to Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 8:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Cottage Avenue, located in The Ville neighborhood.

The shooting happened inside of a home that has been converted into three apartments; one upstairs and two in the basement.

Police said the victim, 34-year-old Charles Petty, was sitting with his girlfriend on a bed in one of the basement apartments. A bullet came through a wall from the adjoining basement apartment, striking Petty in the head. Petty was taken to a hospital where he died Friday morning just before 1 a.m.

Petty’s girlfriend was not hurt.

Investigators arrested Kevin Thomas for the shooting. He was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.