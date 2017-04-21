× Margie’s Money Saver: Best Earth Day deals & freebies

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- It’s time to get close to nature and save tomorrow on Earth Day. There are lots of deals, including free visits to your favorite national park.

A bunch of freebies along with sales and deals for the day or weekend.

Find savings on everything from clothing to home items to beauty and tech discounts.

To learn more visit: nps.gov/findapark/national-park-week.htm

dealsplus.com/product/celebrate-earth-day-with-some-great-freebies-and-deals