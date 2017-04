Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, IL (KTVI)- Dogs love to spend time with their people. One way to do just that is to go for a run with your dog. You can do just that at Gateway Pet Guardians annual spring 5K-9 run . The race benefits Gateway Pet Guardians ’ mission to end homelessness for animals in the metro east through rescue, rehabilitation, and education!

The race will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at 8:00am in Rock Springs Park in O’Fallon, IL. All participating pooches will receive a 'Finisher' dog tag. Don’t have a dog? No worries. Four-legged companions are welcome by not required.

For kids, there will be the new Run Rover Run 1/2 mile fun run for $10 open to those 10 and under, which includes a t-shirt.

More information: https://racesonline.com/events/gateway-pet-guardians-5k-9#sthash.yrXjYSES.dpuf

38.587582 -89.885604