Names of slain Laclede Gas workers, shooter released

ST. LOUIS (AP) _St. Louis police have released the names of two utility workers who were shot to death, along with the name of the man they say shot the workers before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting happened Thursday morning as the Laclede Gas employees were working in a residential area in St. Louis. Police on Friday identified the workers as 27-year-old Alex Boschert and 52-year-old William Froelich.

The shooter is identified as 51-year-old Clinton Willis.

Police declined to discuss a possible motive, saying only that the shooting didn't appear to be racially motivated. Willis was black and both workers were white.

Willis has a long criminal history dating more than 20 years that includes convictions on drug trafficking, assault and armed criminal action. Court records show he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 1997.

