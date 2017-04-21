National youth soccer tournament comes to west St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Three hundred seventeen youth soccer teams will be competing in Lou Fusz’s Meet Me in St. Louis Soccer Tournament over the weekend, attracting 12,000 soccer fans and players to the metro area.

This is Lou Fusz Soccer Club’s 25th year as a club and it’s the largest tournament yet. It had to close registration for the tournament eight weeks early, because it filled up so quickly and there aren’t enough playing fields to allow for more teams to participate.

With so much interest in the sport, Fox 2 wanted to know if St. Louis missed out by not voting for a soccer stadium.

“I think the interest for soccer here in St. Louis is clear. It's abundant and it's everywhere aground us,” said Dan Gargan, GM Lou Fusz Athletics.

“Oh, definitely, we missed out, but hopefully in the future we'll open our eyes and pay a little more attention and realize that this is something big coming to St. Louis and sing hold back,” said Deshon Thomas, a soccer dad.

About 100 of those teams are from out of town with players and parents driving in from states like California, Texas, and Florida, which always translates to an economic boost for the area.