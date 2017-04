MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- A multi-car crash on northbound I-270 Friday afternoon has killed one person. There is no word on how many other people may have been injured.

The crash happened during rush hour just north of the Dorsett Road exit.

Traffic is severely delayed in the area. Northbound cars are only able to pass in the far left lane.

MHPD is on the scene of a serious accident on north bound I-270, just north of Dorsett. ALL lanes of traffic are closed. — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) April 21, 2017