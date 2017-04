Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Gone but not forgotten, a new book is helping St. Louis remember our region’s attractions and landmarks that are no longer with us. The historic places featured in Lost Treasures of St. Louis , like Ronnie’s Drive-In, the Crystal Palace, the Goldenrod Showboat, and the Arena, stir up memories and reveal how the past has shaped our city.

The book, by author Cameron Collins, also includes rarely seen photographs. It will make a great conversation piece for locals and a history lessons to those new to the St. Louis area.

More information: Reedy Press: Lost Treasures of St. Louis