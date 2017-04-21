SSM Health Medical Minute: Knee Replacement is leading inpatient surgery for baby boomers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aging baby boomers are getting bad knees replaced at a greater rate and younger age than ever before. Data from the National Hospital Discharge survey shows the operation has become the leading inpatient surgery performed on adults aged 45 and over.

Knee and hip pain is one of the most debilitating types of pain. It hurts every time you move, it causes loss in sleep and keeps you from doing the things you love. So how do you know it’s time for a new knee or hip?

Dr. Clayton Perry, Jr., SSM Health Orthopedic Surgeon says there are many therapies that can be done before going into the operating room including brace therapy, cortisone injections and over the counter inflammatory medications to name a few. But if you have tried all therapies and the pain is still severe enough to limit your lifestyle, seek evaluation by an SSM Health Orthopedic Surgeon.

