× State auditor defends decision to subpoena documents

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is defending her decision to subpoena documents related to her audit into how quickly Missouri tax refunds are issued.

Last month, Galloway announced the audit looking into whether the Missouri Department of Revenue is complying with state law and sending out refunds within 45 days of someone filing.

Galloway says for weeks, she talked with officials including leaders in Governor Greitens office about getting the documents she needed. But she says she received nothing.

So Galloway took the extraordinary step on Wednesday of issuing a subpoena to get records from 2012 to now. Yesterday, her office received about 200 pages from the department of revenue. “I think that there`s a lack of transparency in state government right now that is very troubling and it`s a trend that we see. Look we just want to get the information and we just want to do our jobs. We want to make sure that taxpayers are getting their money and if they`re not getting it in 45 days that they`re getting their interest that`s owed to them,”said Galloway.

Galloway isn`t looking at individual tax returns just information about the process of issuing refunds.

The audit should be done by August.